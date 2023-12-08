Guthrie and Hopeck Step Out Of iHeart Division President Roles

We now know additional details about iHeartMedia’s Markets Group “leadership restructuring.” With the introduction and promotion of five new Division Presidents comes the stepping down of two previous Division Presidents, Scott Hopeck and Kim Guthrie.

The news comes from an internal memo by iHeart CEO Bob Pittman and COO Rich Bressler, given to Radio Ink by a company spokesperson. The note first reads, “After nearly 20 years at iHeart, Scott Hopeck, who has been one of our Region Presidents and, before that, successfully led important Markets, is leaving iHeart to pursue a new opportunity. We know you will join us in wishing him all the best and congratulating him on his many accomplishments at iHeart. We thank him for his important contributions during his career with us.”

Hopeck served as Markets Group Division President for five years, after four years serving as New York Region President. Before that, he served as Phoenix Market President and was SVP of Sales out of Atlanta. He initially joined Clear Channel in 2004 as General Manager of the Braves Radio Network.

Pittman and Bressler continued, “Kim Guthrie has decided to take a step back from her day-to-day role as Division President and will become a Strategic Advisor to iHeart for the next three years. We continue to be extremely appreciative of Kim’s extraordinary experience and expertise in navigating us through the post-pandemic world. We are lucky to have had her leadership at such a critical time and we thank her for her commitment; we’re very pleased that she will continue to work with us to keep iHeart at the forefront of innovation.”

Guthrie joined iHeart in 2022 after serving as President and CEO of Cox Media Group. She held numerous leadership roles in major markets including New York City and Atlanta.