92.1 The Frog Care-A-Van Fills Ride For Northwest Ohio Kids

Woof Boom Radio’s 92.1 the Frog (WFGF) wrapped up its annual ‘Care-A-Van’ event, aiming to support local children in need during the holiday season. For twelve hours, the station stayed outside a Lima, OH, Wal-Mart, collecting donations for Allen County Children Services.

This is the fifth year for WFGF’s Care-A-Van.

WFGF PD Tyler Avila told Radio Ink, “The event went extremely well and we are so very thankful for all of our listeners and area residents for donating a ton of great items including toys, games, hygiene supplies, blankets, and clothes as well as non-perishable food items. We also owe a lot of praise to our sponsors that helped make this possible too.”

Allen County Children Services Communications and Outreach Coordinator Greg Sowinski commented to the Lima News that the event is, “Just really important to our agency because with our Christmas programs, we have deadlines — these presents are vital to basically filling the last-minute gifts for children up to Christmas Eve,” adding, With the help of the ‘Care-a-Van,’ we can make sure all children get at least something.”

