Nicole Passero Wins First-Ever Digital Scholarship To CRS 2024

Montclair State University student Nicole Passero has been awarded the inaugural Futuri Digital Pioneer Scholarship Program by Country Radio Broadcasters. Passero, a morning show producer and air-talent at WMSC, is recognized for pushing radio’s digital boundaries.

As part of the scholarship, Passero will be provided with a comprehensive CRS 2024 package, including complimentary registration, hotel stay, and airfare for the three-day event. Additionally, she will gain one-year access to Futuri’s AI-driven show prep TopicPulse.

Passero’s achievements will be formally acknowledged at CRS 2024, set to take place February 28 to March 1, 2024, at the Omni Nashville Hotel.