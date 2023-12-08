Blast From The Past: McVay, Raphael, Collins; 1995

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Mike McVay circa 1995, and you’ll probably recognize at least two more faces in the photo.

From left to right, the photo features former More-FM Auckland, NZ, PD Roger Clamp, More-FM NZ Group PD Chris Byrnes (now a station owner in Canada), Phil Collins, Mike, and then WMMS marketing director/current Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael. Looks like another day in paradise.

Thanks, Mike! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.