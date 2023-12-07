Bill Black Announces End Of His 31 Years At Mobile’s WKSJ

iHeartMedia Mobile/Pensacola’s 95 KSJ (WKSJ) air talent Bill Black is retiring after 45 years in radio. Since 1992, Black has hosted middays and, most-recently, afternoons at WKSJ. His final broadcast is scheduled for January 30, 2024.

According to Black, his most cherished accomplishment is his involvement with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, helping to raise millions for their cause. He extended special thanks to iHeartMedia Market President Ronnie Bloodworth, Tony Travatto, and Brand Manager Rod Phillips for their support.

Black added, “It’s been an amazing run these past almost 45 years of radio employment, and the last 31 as part of iHeart Media and 95 KSJ. I’ve had the honor to introduce amazing performers to our Mobile, AL, audience and watch as their careers skyrocketed. My staff has always been more like family and we have cared and carried one another every day.”

Bloodworth commented, “If you have ever spent time with Bill, you either laughed or found out just how passionate he was for helping the children of St. Jude. Being in radio, we have a responsibility to entertain and serve our communities. Bill did both for over 45 years. Thank you, Bill, for being one of the most genuine human beings I know.”