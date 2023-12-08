Google Announces Final Month For Google Podcasts App

It’s been months since Google decided it would sunset Google Podcasts, but we now know when the end exactly is. Google will shut down the app in April 2024, with listening ending in March. The closing positions YouTube Music as the brand’s primary podcast platform.

Users will have ample time to transition their subscriptions via a new migration tool, currently exclusive to the US users. The tool will eventually be made available in other markets. Even after the app’s discontinuation in April, the option to migrate or export subscriptions will remain available until July 2024.

The migration process will be facilitated through a banner in the app and detailed instructions on Google’s support site. For users who prefer not to switch to YouTube Music, Google will provide an option to export subscriptions to an OPML file, which can be uploaded to other third-party podcast apps.

While some are decrying the move to YouTube Music as Google’s podcast downfall, data points to the opposite. Podcasts are enjoying a boom on YouTube, with the platform becoming the most listened to podcast destination, especially with younger and newer listeners.