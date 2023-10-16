Authors Concerned About Royalties In Spotify’s Audiobook Push

Spotify’s recent announcement to offer 15 hours of audiobooks per month for its paid subscribers has raised concerns in the literary world about potential impacts on authors’ royalties. The Society of Authors, a British union for writers, expressed its apprehension that authors might face financial challenges similar to those experienced by artists in the music streaming sector.

The union explains that while music tracks are often played multiple times, audiobooks are generally listened to only once, so the streaming of audiobooks could directly compete with sales. The SoA also pointed out that many publishers made deals with Spotify without consulting authors or agents about licensing or payment terms.

The union believes that most publishing contracts do not include streaming rights. Literary agent Imogen Pelham, representing British author Yara Rodrigues Fowler, revealed to The Guardian that her client was not consulted before her book appeared on Spotify. Similarly, agent Jonny Geller at Curtis Brown Literary Agency indicated that he and his colleagues were not approached before their clients’ works appeared on the platform.

Despite this, others in the industry see Spotify’s entry into the audiobook market as potentially beneficial. Penguin Random House expressed enthusiasm about having its titles included in Spotify’s catalog. They view it as an opportunity to reach Spotify’s 220 million paid subscribers.

Initially, the feature will be launched in the United Kingdom and Australia, followed by the United States in the winter.