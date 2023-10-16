iHeart Minneapolis Dubs New Morning Host At KOOL 108

iHeartMedia Minneapolis’s KOOL 108 (KQQL) has announced the appointment of Mike Dubs as the new host of its weekday morning show, Morning Drive to Work. Dubs makes the move from within the cluster, where he spent the past four years on air at K102 (KEEY).

Before joining iHeartMedia, Dubs was Social Media Director and did nights at Audacy Minneapolis’ KMNB. He began his radio career at Audacy Chicago’s WUSN. He will still cover weekend shifts and weekday fill-in work on K102, in addition to his new show.

Dubs commented, “I love being a part of the iHeartMedia Minneapolis family. I’ve been on the K102 team for four years, and I’m excited to be in the driver’s seat for Mornings on KOOL 108. I grew up listening to all of this music from the 80s and 90s, and love interacting with the KOOL 108 listeners. Bring on the Christmas music!”

iHeartMedia Minneapolis SVP Programming Gregg Swedberg said, “Dubs is a fantastic addition to KOOL 108. He loves the music, and moreover, he loves the listeners. He’ll bring the very best in entertainment to the KOOL 108 listeners during morning drive.”