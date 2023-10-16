Beasley Welcomes Jonathan Wier Back In Boston

Jonathan Wier is back on the air as the official co-host of Country Mornings With Jonathan and Ayla on Beasley’s Country 102.5 (WKLB) in Boston. Wier, who initially joined the station’s morning show in September 2019 before leaving in 2022, will rejoin his former co-host, Ayla Brown, starting Wednesday, October 18.

Before his original stint at WKLB, Wier, a native of St. Louis, served as the nighttime personality at Audacy’s KMBZ in Kansas City. He has also been behind the board at WSKY in Gainesville, FL, and at Emmis Communications’ 97.1 FM Talk in St. Louis. His unconventional entry into radio began when his wife entered him into a radio talk show host search in 2004.

Beasley Media Director of Boston Programming Cadillac Jack said, “Jonathan is a fantastic content creator with a proven track record in Boston. As he rejoins Ayla in mornings, WKLB is well positioned for continued success, now and into the future!”

WKLB PD Dawn Santolucito commented, “We are happy to have Jonathan back for mornings on Country 102.5 with Ayla. His talent and dedication will undoubtedly be a driving force in the station’s continued success.”

Wier added, “I am beyond delighted to be rejoining Country 102.5 and working alongside Ayla Brown again. There are a lot of great country radio stations, but Country 102.5 run by Dawn Santolucito, Cadillac Jack, and Mary Menna, is the best in the country. I’m so excited to be waking up Boston again instead of just waking up in Boston.”