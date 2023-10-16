Justine Paige Warms Up In Rochester Radio Change

A familiar voice to Rochester, NY is joining Stephens Media Group’s Warm 101.3 (WRMM). Justine Paige is moving to the station’s Afternoon Drive slot starting Monday, October 16. She replaces Mike McCoy, who also previously served as Operations Manager for SMG Rochester’s three stations.

Paige has previously hosted middays on Audacy Rochester’s stations, 98.9 The Buzz (WBZA) and 92.5 WBEE.

Operations Director Nik Rivers praised Paige, saying, “Justine brings her market experience, as well as an ability to connect with today’s Warm 101.3 listener that we can’t wait to see in action.”

SMG SVP of Programming Bob Thornton exclaimed, “When Nik Rivers introduced me to Justine I was blown away. Her infectious personality, winning track record and ability to connect on the air instantly won me over. She’s going to be a great friend to WARM 101.3 listeners!”

Paige added, “I’m beyond excited to join this excellent group of talent and get the opportunity to reconnect with Rochester and the Warm 101.3 Listeners! It’s a privilege and an honor and I can’t wait to begin this new chapter!”