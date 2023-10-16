Former iHeart Market Manager Kevin Miskimins To Head 5 Star

5 Star Media Group in Clarksville, TN, owned by Saga Communications, has announced the appointment of Kevin Miskimins as its new General Manager. Miskimins succeeds Katie Gambill, who has been elevated to Saga Communications Director of Online News Brands.

Besides nine radio stations, 5 Star’s portfolio includes digital news platforms Clarksville Now and Christian County Now.

Miskimins steps into this new role after an 11-year tenure as the iHeartMedia South Florida Area Market President, which ended in April. Before joining iHeartMedia, Miskimins was the Market President for Centennial in Virginia. He has also spent time as a General Sales Manager with Beasley Media Group in Las Vegas and CBS Radio in Portland, OR.

Saga Communications SVP of Operations Wayne Leland commented, “We are excited to have Kevin join the Saga family as our new General Manager for the Five Star Radio Group.”

Gambill said, “I am excited to welcome Kevin to Clarksville. He is the perfect person for this staff and this community.”

Miskimins expressed both he and his wife, “A re so excited about the welcoming and helpful spirit of the community that we have experienced. It has certainly inspired us and created an immediate pride in being a part of the community.”