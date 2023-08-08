Saga To Expand Local News Websites With Katie Gambill

In a Monday announcement, Saga Communications has appointed Katie Gambill, President and General Manager of 5 Star Media Group in Clarksville, TN, as Director of Innovative Online News Services. The newly created position is intended to spearhead the national expansion of local news websites.

The initiative comes after the success of Clarksville Now, a digital news platform established by Gambill in 2010. Started for 5 Star’s radio stations in Clarksville, the site has since expanded to include breaking news and investigative journalism.

The growth and success of Clarksville Now under Gambill have led Saga Communications to expand this model of online journalism to its 27 radio markets nationwide, including locations such as Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Columbus, Ohio; and Des Moines, Iowa.

Gambill said, “I am excited for the opportunity to spearhead this local online news site launch in other Saga markets. I truly believe these local online news sites will help us to better serve our communities, especially when partnered with the power of radio. I am passionate about this endeavor and dedicated to the success of these sites.”

Saga President and CEO Chris Forgy included, “We are delighted to have Katie join the corporate team. She has been an elite leader with Saga for 17 years. Her knowledge, passion and commitment to excellence in this space is unprecedented.”