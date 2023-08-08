Sports Talker Rich Eisen To Host NAB’s 2023 Marconi Awards

Emmy-nominated broadcaster Rich Eisen is set to host the 2023 Marconi Radio Awards on October 25 during NAB Show New York. The awards will also feature the return of producer DJ Scratch, who will again provide live entertainment for the ceremony.

Eisen, the host of The Rich Eisen Show, which broadcasts on 55 Westwood One radio stations and streams on The Roku Channel, is known for his mix of sports, humor, and pop culture commentary. He is a 2023 Marconi Radio Award nominee for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year. In addition to his radio work, Eisen is also a prominent figure on NFL Network, hosting NFL GameDay Morning.

DJ Scratch, who co-hosts a radio show on Audacy New York’s 94.7 The Block (WXBK), has worked with top artists in hip-hop, like LL Cool J and A Tribe Called Quest. Apart from their entertainment careers, both personalities have significant contributions to philanthropy.

“Rich Eisen and DJ Scratch are sure to entertain and keep the crowd rocking as we celebrate radio’s biggest night at the 2023 Marconi Radio Awards,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp. “We are excited to be joined once again by local broadcasters from across the country and the industry’s brightest stars as we recognize the very best in radio.”