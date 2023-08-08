Derek James Returns To Shreveport’s KRMD Country For Mornings

Cumulus Media Shreveport has named Derek James as the morning on-air host for KRMD Country 101.1 FM. James is no stranger to KRMD, having begun his radio career at the station in 1989. James also was a prominent voice on KITT-FM (now KXKS-FM) in Shreveport as well.

Cumulus Media Vice President of Country Charlie Cook stated: “It is great to have Derek back in the seat where he can help lead the station to its rightful place as Shreveport’s #1 Country radio station.”

Cumulus Shreveport Market Manager Tish Boden commented: “Cumulus Shreveport is thrilled to have Derek James on our team! Derek is a natural and our listeners are excited to have him back. I look forward to Derek’s success on 101.1 KRMD-FM in morning drive with Cumulus.”

KRMD PD Anthony “Big Ant” Simmons noted, “From the first time I met Derek when I moved to Shreveport almost a decade ago, he epitomized what Country truly is. From his walk, talk and true-to-life country charm, to his historical knowledge of Country music in Shreveport and the impact it’s had on Country radio across the nation, I knew he was the only choice to help bring KRMD back to its days of glory and beyond!”

James himself remarked, “It’s like a dream – pinch me. 15 of my 28 years in radio have been at KRMD. After a five-year hiatus, it was the perfect time to come back on mornings. We’ve got an unbelievable leadership team here at Cumulus, and it’s great to be back home!”

