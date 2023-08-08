Justin Allegri Will Be The New Radio Voice Of Cal Athletics

UC Berkeley football and men’s basketball teams have a new radio play-by-play announcer in Northern California native Justin Allegri. The appointment sees Allegri replace Joe Starkey, who retired last season after 48 years. Allegri served as the voice of San Jose State’s football and men’s basketball programs for the past 11 years.

Additionally, he will host the weekly podcast Bear In Mind, featuring interviews with Golden Bears coaches, student-athletes, and staff and will also continue his part-time work for Minor League Baseball’s San Jose Giants.

Allegri will make his debut for the Bears on September 2, 2023, when the Cal football team opens the season at North Texas.

UC Berkeley Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Justin Allegri to our fan base and welcome him to our Cal Family…Justin will be an incredible representative of Cal, and I can’t want to hear him describe all of the memorable moments to come.”

Allegri commented, “This is a role that’s highly coveted, not only because of the university and the academic integrity that it has but the athletics it has as well. This is a job that Joe Starkey held to such a high standard for a long, long time. I’m never going to use the phrase, ‘filling his shoes’ or ‘taking his job.’ I’m always going to use the phrase, ‘hoping to carry the baton.’ Joe is Cal football and forever will be.”