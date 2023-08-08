Dave Would Be Proud: Wendy’s Pulls Radio Out Of Spot Slump

After weeks of dancing around the top five national advertisers in radio, a new #1 has emerged for the week of July 31 through August 7 as spot play was pulled out of its summer slump.

Wendy’s ascended to the number one spot with 46,855 spot plays, marking a substantial increase from its fifth position last week, where it secured 31,561 spot plays. Last week’s top advertiser Babbel maintained a strong presence but slid to the second position with 46,225 spot plays, a slight decrease from 46,495.

ZipRecruiter continued its steady performance at number three with 43,671 spot plays, a marginal increase from 42,638 last week. The job searcher has made the top five for seven of the past nine weeks.

Upside continued its downward slide of declining spot plays, dropping to fourth with 34,026, down from last week’s 35,919.

Finally, in a show that back-to-school shopping is on the horizon, Staples made a new entry into the top five, securing the fifth position with 31,124 spot plays.

The cumulative spot plays for the top five advertisers for the week totaled 201,901, averaging 40,380.2 plays per advertiser. This indicates a rebound from last week’s total and average plays of 189,267 and 37,853.4, respectively.