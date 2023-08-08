Radio Ink To Honor Legendary WKRP PD Andy Travis In Cincinnati

It’s a show that many in the industry know and love: in September of 1978, WKRP in Cincinnati made its debut. Telling the story of an underdog AM station featuring everyone’s dream program director, Andy Travis (played by Gary Sandy) – the show not only proved popular with the American public, it provided one of the most enduring television episodes of all time and inspired many to enter the radio profession.

Now Andy is returning to Cincinnati for the Radio Masters Sales Summit, where Radio Ink will present Gary Sandy with the first-ever Radio Wayne Influencer Award in person.

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Gary Sandy attended Wilmington College of Ohio and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. He began his acting career in daytime drama, working on As the World Turns, Another World, Somerset, and The Secret Storm.

Before and after his work on WKRP in Cincinnati, Sandy performed in countless film and TV productions. He has performed in over a hundred theatrical productions, taking roles such as the Pirate King in the Broadway production of The Pirates of Penzance, Mortimer in the Broadway revival of Arsenic and Old Lace, Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd in the national tour of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opposite Ann Margret, Harold Hill in The Music Man, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Elliot Garfield in The Goodbye Girl, Will in The Will Rodgers Follies, and Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire.

Sandy has also been active in live radio drama and continues to appear in theatrical productions around the country.

Radio Ink President/Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “We are especially excited and proud to present this award to Gary Sandy. His portrayal of the much beloved Andy Travis brought to life a character who inspired many to join the radio profession. And his ongoing career in both stage and screen roles beyond that memorable show have only continued to provide inspiration and admiration through his multi-faceted talents.”