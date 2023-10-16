NC Broadcast Leaders Announce State Broadcast History Museum

North Carolina’s history in broadcasting is set to be immortalized with the creation of the North Carolina Broadcast History Museum. The initiative is led by a group including Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley, Curtis Media Group CEO Don Curtis, Capitol Broadcasting CEO Jim Goodmon, and numerous other broadcast leaders, lawyers, and engineers.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday, October 13th. The museum is calling for public contributions, including artifacts, documents, photos, and recordings that tell the story of pivotal broadcasters, stations, and events in North Carolina. These exhibits aim to not only narrate the state’s broadcasting history but also to illustrate its impact on the broader industry and North Carolina’s cultural fabric.

North Carolina’s broadcast history began with radio pioneer Reginald Fessenden’s 1902 transmission from Cape Hatteras to Roanoke Island. North Carolina has been home to numerous influential broadcasting figures such as Andy Griffith, Charles Kuralt, David Brinkley, Jim Nantz, and Carl Kasell.

The museum’s website, currently under construction, will serve as a digital repository open to the public. The website will be continually updated as more items are added to the collection. Long-term plans include the construction of a physical facility to serve educational and recreational purposes.