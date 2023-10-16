Radio Ad Play Feels Fall Chill, ZipRecruiter Remains On Top

As autumn ushers in colder weather, the national radio advertising landscape saw another cool-down this past week. Media Monitors reports 221,670 spot plays for the top five national advertisers between October 9 and 15, indicating a slight decrease from last week’s 231,082.

Leading the pack once again is job search platform ZipRecruiter, with 47,600 spot plays. Moderna has made its way back into the list of the top five national advertisers, rising from fifth to second at 45,888. This reflects the ongoing concerns around rising COVID numbers as well as the rollout of an updated vaccine for winter.

Close on the pharmaceutical company’s heels is The Home Depot, recording 45,655 spots. Vicks dropped one position to fourth with 43,938 spots. Meanwhile, Upside maintains its position in the top five with 38,589 spot plays.

Following the overall decrease, the average spot plays per advertiser for this week fell to 44,334 from 46,216.