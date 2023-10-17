MIW’s Mildred Carter Mentoring Program Applications Now Open

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has announced that applications for its 2023-2024 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program are now open. Established in 2002, the program pairs aspiring women in radio with seasoned professionals across various disciplines, including sales, marketing, programming, and digital.

The application period will run through November 3. This year’s program is sponsored by Beasley Media Group and Entravision. Prospective mentees must be available for a potential Zoom meeting on November 16 if they make it to the finalist stage. Application information can be found here.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff stated, “We are so pleased to launch the Mildred Carter mentorship program with the very generous and consistent support of Beasley Media Group and Entravision. Based on our application pool, it’s clear there’s a great need for mentoring and we are here for it.”

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “It is an honor to once again support the MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program. This outstanding program, which reflects our company’s own core values, provides real and relevant support to women looking to advance to senior-level positions in the radio industry. We are proud to be a part of it.”

Entravision EVP of Global Marketing Karina Cerda commented, “Entravision is excited to continue its partnership with MIW and promote the important mission of the Mildred Carter Mentoring program. We are proud to serve as a guiding light in the development of our industry’s future female leaders and are wholeheartedly committed to inspiring their success.”