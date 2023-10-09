New COVID Wave Brings Moderna Back To Radio

With COVID numbers rising as the weather turns colder, Moderna has returned to the list of the top five national radio advertisers. Rates held somewhat steady for the first full week of Q4, hitting a total of 231,082 per Media Monitors. This marked a small decrease from the previous week but still largely outperformed summer averages.

Taking the lead once again is job search platform ZipRecruiter, with 51,624 spot plays. Following closely is budget cell carrier Boost Infinite, which clocked in 46,455 spots, a re-entry into the top five after briefly falling off the list. Another healthcare brand, Vicks, secured the third spot with 45,259 spots. Meanwhile, Upside held its ground, securing the fourth position with 44,186 spot plays.

As mentioned, Moderna rounds out the top five this week with 43,558 spot plays. With more seasonal vaccines becoming available, that could push additional revenue radio’s way in the weeks ahead.

The average spot plays per advertiser for this week rose to 46,216.4, an increment from the previous week’s average of 44,147. The diversity in spot plays suggests an increasingly competitive market across numerous ad genres, setting the stage for a dynamic final quarter of 2023.