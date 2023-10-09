Black Effect Podcast Network Marks Three Years

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia are celebrating the third anniversary of The Black Effect Podcast Network. Started with the aim of becoming a leading podcast network for Black listeners, The Black Effect has launched more than 30 shows that cover an array of topics, from social justice and sports to mental health and comedy.

In its three years, The Black Effect boasts over 800 million downloads and 2.3 million monthly listeners. The network, led by co-founder Charlamagne Tha God and President of Production and Creative Development Dollie S. Bishop, has also established robust partnerships with major consumer brands.

One of the network’s notable achievements is the inaugural Black Effect Podcast Festival, which served as a platform for thousands of podcast creators and enthusiasts. Another significant event was the Thrill of Possibility Summit focusing on students in STEAM disciplines from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group CEO Conal Byrne commented, “These milestones reflect The Black Effect Podcast Network’s commitment to excellence and its tremendous impact on the podcasting landscape. As we look to the future, we’re excited to continue pushing boundaries, elevating diverse voices, and making a difference through our content – and we want to congratulate and thank Charlamagne, Dollie, and the entire Black Effect Podcast Network team for their unwavering commitment and passion.”

“As we celebrate three years of The Black Effect Podcast Network, we honor the power of representation, the resilience of our community, and the unwavering commitment to truth and excellence,” said Charlamagne Tha God.