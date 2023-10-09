JoJo Siwa’s XOMG POP! Gets The Podcast Treatment

Social media star and singer JoJo Siwa, along with her mother Jessalynn Siwa, have launched a new podcast for their pop group XOMG POP!. The XOMG POP! Podcast aims to offer listeners a behind-the-scenes look at life as a teen pop star. The podcast features group members Dallas, Brooklyn, Tinie T, and the latest addition, Penelope, as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence and stardom.

JoJo Siwa expressed her enthusiasm for the project, noting that the podcast will delve into both “the small stuff and the big stuff” that teenagers face. Designed to appeal to both kids and parents, the podcast will also include special guest appearances, giveaways, and an opportunity for listeners to interact with the group.

Siwa, who initially gained fame on Dance Moms, emphasized the importance of a strong support system for young stars. She also touched on the addition of Penelope to XOMG POP!, describing her as a “little firecracker” and the perfect fit for the group.

XOMG POP! originated from the Emmy-nominated TV show Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution. The group boasts more than 3 billion social media views, 12.5 million YouTube subscribers, and more than 50 million likes on TikTok. They have also appeared on shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and America’s Got Talent.