60 Years Later, ‘Countdown to Dallas’ Examines JFK Assassination

Evergreen Podcasts is teaming up with White House correspondent and author Paul Brandus for a podcast adaptation of his latest book, Countdown To Dallas. The podcast dives deep into the events and conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy as the tragedy’s 60th anniversary approaches.

In addition to the partnership, the series will also consider the latest documents released by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). Though tens of thousands of pages have been made public, both Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden have withheld some documents due to various concerns, including national security. This adds another layer of intrigue as to what these classified files might reveal.

The first episode of Countdown To Dallas will be available on October 31.

Brandus stated, “Actually, I think the reverse is true: a word is worth a thousand pictures. That’s what podcasts can do. I’m proud to team up again with Evergreen. Their team is amazing, and it’s always fun when we can make history come alive through vivid storytelling and the use of sound.”

Evergreen VP of Production Brigid Coyne said, “It’s an honor to collaborate with Paul Brandus on what is now our fourth podcast venture together. His thoughtful approach to understanding Lee Harvey Oswald brings a fresh perspective to an extensively covered event. Our hope is that listeners will learn from and enjoy this retrospective look at the events leading up to November 22, 1963, as we approach its sixtieth anniversary.”