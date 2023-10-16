Salem Partners For Radio Coverage Of Third GOP Primary Debate

The Republican National Committee has selected Salem Media Group as a media partner for the third GOP presidential primary debate. Scheduled for November 8 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, other chosen partners include NBC News, the Republican Jewish Coalition, and Rumble.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel commented, “The partners for our third debate will offer our candidates an excellent opportunity to meet the moment and contrast their plans and vision with the failures of the Biden White House.”

Salem CEO David Santrella added, “Salem Media Group and the Salem Radio Network are honored to be chosen by the Republican National Committee to be a part of this historic Republican presidential primary debate. We look forward to working closely with NBC News and other selected partners to deliver an event that will shine a light on the candidates and educate voters ahead of the primary.”

Rumble will serve as the exclusive RNC livestream provider for the online audience. Notably on the television side, the move to NBC News is a shift away from FOX, which hosted the first two debates on FOX News and FOX Business and saw audience decline from 13 million to 9.5 million between events.

Given recent violence between Hamas and Israel, Republican Jewish Coalition Chairman Sen. Norm Coleman commented, “We are honored to partner with the RNC in the upcoming GOP Presidential debate. As the horrific events of the last week have unfolded in Israel, the issue of American foreign policy has taken on an even greater role. American strength and American resolve – and our candidates’ vision for America’s role in the world – are more important than ever.”