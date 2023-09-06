ABC Audio and Libsyn Form Multiyear Podcast Ad Deal

ABC Audio has entered into a multiyear podcast advertising partnership with Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast as the company is on the cusp of making several important content announcements this fall.

ABC Audio’s podcast library includes the Edward R. Murrow Award winning daily news podcast Start Here, Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie-Till Mobley, along with a range of true-crime series such as The King Road Killings, Truth and Lies, and 20/20.

Besides its original content, ABC Audio collaborates with other entities within The Walt Disney Company to produce premium audio content. A recent example is Disney’s Frozen Podcast: Forces of Nature, developed in association with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney Animation Studios.

ABC Audio VP Liz Alesse said, “ABC Audio’s podcast business is flourishing…We’re thrilled to have AdvertiseCast in our corner as we expand our podcasting footprint even further and take this business to new heights.”

Libsyn AdvertiseCast Chief Revenue Officer Dave Hanley stated, “We are excited to embark on this strategic, exclusive advertising partnership with ABC Audio, a true icon in the media industry. By combining our expertise in podcast advertising with ABC Audio’s authoritative voice and content, we are confident that this partnership will deliver unparalleled value to listeners and advertisers alike.”