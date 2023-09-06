Former Univision GM Named iHeart Sales VP For Bay Area

iHeartMedia has named Joe Donnarumma as the new Senior Vice President of Sales for its San Francisco market, effective September 11. Donnarumma, who previously served as President and General Manager for Univision’s Television and Radio Stations in Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff, will be in charge of sales operations for iHeartMedia’s five FM and one AM radio stations in the Bay Area.

Donnarumma brings over 20 years of industry experience to the role, including stints at TEGNA where he served as Director of Sales in Denver and Charlotte.

Donnarumma will report directly to Region President AJ Punjabi who said, “Joe epitomizes the excellence we champion across broadcasting, streaming, podcasts, live events, and our digital frontier. His vast experience magnifies our dedication to leading the audio-digital realm. With Joe, we’re not just adding a title – we’re harnessing a powerhouse of industry insight.”

“Joining the iHeart team in San Francisco is more than just a new role; it’s the realization of a dream to collaborate with a top-tier sales organization,” added Donnarumma.