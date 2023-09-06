‘Exposed’ Shine Light On Columbia University OB-GYN’s Abuse

Wondery has unveiled a new investigative podcast, Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University, hosted and reported by award-winning health journalist Laura Beil. The podcast delves into the disturbing case of Dr. Robert Hadden, a former OB-GYN at Columbia University, who abused his patients for over two decades.

Hadden’s predatory behavior went unchecked for 25 years, during which he assaulted countless patients under the pretense of medical examinations. Despite attempts to alert Columbia University, the institution failed to act. Hadden was eventually sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this past July, thanks to the relentless efforts of survivors.

Beil’s podcast is the result of an 18-month investigation, featuring interviews with survivors and the unveiling of previously undisclosed documents. The podcast aims to shed light on the failure of elite medical institutions to protect their patients, prioritizing their reputation over accountability.

The series, which launches its first two episodes on September 11, will be available on all major podcast platforms, but subscribers to Wondery+ will have exclusive access to bonus episodes, while Amazon Prime members can listen ad-free.

Beil is renowned for her work in uncovering malpractices in the healthcare industry. Her other popular podcasts include the Dr. Death anthology, Bad Batch, and The Vaping Fix.

“This series shows how elite medical institutions turn a blind eye to uphold their brand, not believing the patients they promised to protect. I’m indebted to the survivors who spoke to me for this podcast, in the hopes of preventing something like this from happening again,” said Beil.