Rich Eisen, Cumulus Expand Relationship On Podcast Network

Cumulus Media has announced a partnership with Rich Eisen to distribute, market, and monetize podcasts under the newly established Rich Eisen Podcast Network. The deal will kick off with the launch of What The Football with Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask on September 12.

What The Football will feature Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Suzy Shuster and Amy Trask, the NFL’s first female CEO, providing a unique blend of humor, sports commentary, and interviews.

In addition to this new offering, the network recently launched Overreaction Monday, an extension of the most popular segment from its flagship podcast, The Rich Eisen Show. The new podcast features Eisen and co-host Chris Brockman dissecting fan and media reactions to the weekend’s football games.

To accommodate the expansion, Eisen has set up an enhanced studio in El Segundo, California. He will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio program as well as pregame and halftime shows for Westwood One’s Monday Night Football coverage.

Eisen said, “Since joining the Cumulus family, they have shown unwavering support for my vision in growing my brand. As I have expanded my suite of services, they were the only ones I wanted to do business with, and I couldn’t think of a better place for my voice and productions to be heard over the coming years.”