These Are The Top 10 Podcasts With High-Income Listeners

Edison Podcast Metrics has released data on which podcasts are most effective at reaching high-income listeners. Unlike other opt-in download counting services, Edison Podcast Metrics gathers data on every podcast listened to in the United States, and soon in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, the podcasts that are most efficient at reaching audiences with household incomes exceeding $100,000 are mostly about money and business. Several are affiliated with platforms known for reaching high-income groups, such as The New York Times.