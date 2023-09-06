ABC Audio Announces LinkUp As Post-Skyview Distribution Partner

After ABC Audio’s announcement that it would be parting ways with Skyview Networks at year’s end, LinkUp Communications Corporation will be stepping up to fill the company’s distribution and advertising partnership in 2024 and beyond.

LinkUp will serve ABC Audio’s network of more than 1,500 AM and FM affiliate stations, reaching an audience of over 82 million nationwide. The company’s portfolio includes ABC News Radio, which offers newscasts, breaking news, and special events coverage. It also produces digital and social media content for music formats available via ABC Air Power and ABC Power Portal, in addition to hosting syndicated shows like The Deja Vu Show.

The move involves 24/7 distribution of news, entertainment content, and advertising through LinkUp’s XDS satellite and streaming receivers, as well as Internet file-based distribution.

ABC Audio’s shift to LinkUp was somewhat unexpected, as an early extension agreement in 2017 appeared that the Skyview Networks deal would continue until 2026. However, a company representative clarified to Radio Ink sister publication RBR+TVBR that the actual agreement was set to end this year.

LinkUp Communications Corporation CEO Karen Johnson expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We’re elated to be working with ABC Audio. ABC News has always provided radio with the finest news and entertainment content, and LinkUp is honored to now be a part of this.”

ABC Audio VP Liz Alesse conveyed, “We’re thrilled to team up with LinkUp to deliver our top-quality content to our valued affiliates. LinkUp’s technical expertise, professionalism and commitment to service make them an ideal fit for ABC Audio, and we are excited to start this new chapter with them and our radio sales partners at Compass Media Networks.”