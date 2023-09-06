JVC’s ‘En Vivo’ Launches All-Spanish Talk On Long Island

After the June purchase of WLIM-AM and its FM translator, JVC Broadcasting has officially launched Long Island’s first-ever 24-hour Spanish-language news and talk radio station, En Vivo. The new station aims to serve the large Hispanic community in Suffolk County, where over a quarter of the population primarily speaks Spanish.

En Vivo promises to deliver relevant local, national, and international news, while also covering a broad spectrum of lifestyle topics and resources. En Vivo will feature a morning show, De Frente (The Up Front), hosted by Jairo Zuluaga, a Colombian native residing in Long Island since 2008.

In a previous interview with Radio Ink, JVC Media President and CEO John Caracciolo emphasized the need for a dedicated news and talk outlet for the Hispanic community, stating that the new station would be their source for live, local, community radio. Ana Maria Caraballo, who will manage En Vivo, shared that the station will cover a range of topics from news and politics to lifestyle and will be Long Island’s go-to source for information in Spanish.

Formed in 2009, JVC Broadcasting operates more than a dozen radio stations in Florida and New York. The company also runs Long Island Events, a notable NTR facilitator.