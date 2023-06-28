WLIM Spanish Talk Long Island

Yesterday, Radio Ink reported the completed sale of WLIM-AM and its FM translator to JVC Media. While the signals are currently simulcasting JVC’s Big Hits 98.1, we now know the format change in store for the Long Island station.

JVC is set to launch a first-of-its-kind Spanish-language news/talk radio station called En Vivo on September 1. The new station aims to primarily serve Suffolk County, where over 26% of residents speak Spanish as their primary language.

En Vivo’s station manager will be Ana Maria Caraballo, who is currently the morning host and program director of JVC’s LaFiesta 98.5 (WBON). A morning show has also been chosen, De Frente (The Up Front) with Jairo Zuluaga. Zuluaga is a Colombian native that has lived on Long Island since 2008.

Radio Ink spoke with JVC Media President and CEO John Caracciolo and Ana Maria Caraballo about the historic change and format switch.

“For over 13 years LaFiesta has been a community beacon of information, news, networking and mostly music. As the Latino community grows in Suffolk County, we found that they have no full time news and information source, no outlet for them to express their thoughts or hear the talk radio that they want,” said Caracciolo.

“We knew that we needed a sister station to LaFiesta that was dedicated to the community and was their LI News Radio or WINS. Ana developed the concept of live, local, community talk radio for this demo and named it En Vivo — or ‘Live’, now all I had to do was find an outlet for this amazing concept she developed. When WLIM 1440 and 93.3 became available we knew we had to make the move and bring them into the JVC cluster.”

Caracciolo added, “Ana has been called the Oprah Winfrey of Long Island and she will make this station the go-to news outlet for the community, she is an extraordinary individual who has transcended boundaries and has become a symbol of empowerment and success on Long Island. This will be great local, live, community radio.”

Caraballo said, “Long Island En Vivo is Long Island’s first and only Spanish talk station. Keeping the community informed about the things that matter. Long Island En Vivo knows today’s decisions affect our community tomorrow and the best tool to drive us to a better future is information. News, politics, finance, sports, entertainment, health & lifestyle we cover it all.”

“Long Island has a huge Hispanic population that continues to be underserved. That was made abundantly clear during the pandemic. Long Island needed information in Spanish. LaFiesta 98.5, which is a tropical format musical station, adjusted its programming with the help of local community leaders and elected officials to fill that void. While LaFiesta takes pride in its community work and provides information, it is a music format. So now we have a dedicated source that will not only deliver relevant information about what happens in our area but also educates & creates opportunities for the Hispanic population to prosper by providing the tools & resources they need.”