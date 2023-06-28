One Last ‘Shout’ For Augusta Before All-Sports Flip

Gospel station Shout 94.7 (WAAW) will be ending its 28-year run on July 3. The station, located in Aiken, SC, serves the Augusta, GA metro. As the previous owner of Wisdom, LLC. retires, the new owner is leasing the signal to a group that will flip the station to an all-sports format.

In an interview with the Aiken Standard, General Manager Donna Moore Wesby expressed pride in the station’s legacy of making a positive impact on the community through inspiration, empowerment, and positivity.

WAAW Shout 94.7 was originally an R&B radio station owned by James Brown but transitioned to a gospel format after ownership changed in 1995. The station not only played gospel music but also featured worship programming and sermons from local pastors.

The announcement of the format change has garnered an outpouring of support from the community, with many expressing sadness over the station’s programming no longer being available. Some staff members will be moving on to podcasts or other broadcasting opportunities, while others will continue their work on different stations. WAAW Shout 94.7 will hold a farewell celebration on July 1 to honor the staff and allow people to say goodbye.