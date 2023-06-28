iHeart Anchorage Gets In The Zone With Fox Sports

iHeartMedia Anchorage has announced the launch of FOX Sports 550 The Zone (KTZN-AM), effective immediately. The new station will broadcast FOX Sports Radio’s lineup of live sports entertainment shows, excluding play-by-play. KTZN had previously been an ESPN affiliate.

The programming includes Two Pros and a Cup of Joe, The Dan Patrick Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Additionally, FOX Sports Radio will be available on the station throughout the weekends.

“FOX Sports 550 – The Zone is very excited to be a part of the FOX Sports family, all day, every day,” said iHeartMedia Anchorage Senior Vice President of Programming Mark Murphy. “It’s great to have the biggest names in sports talk radio like Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd jump start the day, followed by an impressive lineup that will keep listeners engaged 24/7!”