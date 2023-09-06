TuneIn and the NFL To Take Football Worldwide Again For 2023

Streaming platform TuneIn has renewed its international distribution agreement with the NFL for the 2023 season, offering complete coverage to audiences outside North America. TuneIn Premium subscribers will enjoy access to live and on-demand game broadcasts for all 32 teams, including Spanish-language coverage and postseason games up to Super Bowl LVIII.

The NFL has been attempting to spread its international footprint with five regular-season games as part of the NFL International Games 2023. These games will be held in London and Frankfurt, following a successful debut game in Munich last year.

TuneIn Chief Content Officer Kevin Straley said, “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the NFL as they continue to expand outside North America and grow American Football globally. This partnership continues to demonstrate TuneIn as a global leader in streaming audio as TuneIn aims to be the ultimate platform for sports fans around the globe to connect with their favorite content.”

NFL International Media Managing Director Sameer Pabari added, “The NFL is excited to continue our ongoing partnership with TuneIn. Streaming audio remains an important way for sports fans to engage with the content they love. Partnering with TuneIn, a global leader in audio streaming, will provide NFL fans around the globe access to premium football content all season long.”