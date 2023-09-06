Will Morgan Launches Production Venture, ‘Will’s Audio Lab’

Los Angeles-based producer Will Morgan, known for his work with WXRK, KROQ, and KITS, has unveiled Will’s Audio Lab. This new venture is the industry’s first imaging service designed explicitly for creative service directors in Radio, TV, and Film.

The service aims to simplify the workflow for producers by offering a wide variety of pre-produced audio elements, including beds, stingers, and a feature called “BUMPS,” which seamlessly integrates station calls between songs. Will’s Audio Lab has also partnered with AlphaLibraries.com to expand its music offerings.

Talent Farm’s Kiley Sommers stated, “Not only does this service provide a collection of ready-to-use work parts, but it offers an exclusive opportunity for customized audio content. Not the same cookie-cutter material available on another radio station, just outside your market. Stations can collaborate with the creator’s team to produce tailor-made audio elements that align with their brand identity.”

Morgan commented, “I’m thrilled to be working with Talent Farm. Their passion and drive for elevating talent and knowing how to manage is unlike anything I’ve seen before. I know I’m in good hands when they are handling all projects I’m involved with. A combination of great instincts and knowing what projects are suited best for Will’s Audio Lab is a rare quality to have in radio today.”