Chuck Sullivan Joins Research Director, Inc. In Executive Role

Research Director, Inc. has welcomed Chuck Sullivan as their new Business Development executive. A North Carolina native, Sullivan has a background in radio that spans more than two decades. He has experience with national media groups such as Audacy and Cumulus Media. Prior to this, Sullivan owned and operated Ocean Broadcasting for 10 years starting in 1996.

Notably, Sullivan was previously a client of Research Director, Inc., giving him a unique perspective on how their services can impact a station’s success.

Research Director, Inc. CEO Marc Greenspan said, “When I was first introduced to Chuck, I saw right away that he would be a great fit for our company and especially, our clients. I am so excited to welcome Chuck to the RDI family and look forward to working with him.”

Sullivan added, “I have a passion for the role that radio serves to its listeners, clients, and the community. I am looking to not only grow our client base, but also to assist in developing new ideas and services to best meet their needs. RDI continually serves up answers to the most vexing questions and challenges facing the radio industry.

I had been a client of RDI, both in a diary market and a PPM market. I know firsthand how they can be the deciding factor in success or failure for their clients. I also know that the radio industry currently has an inferiority complex compared to other media. I look forward to showcasing RDI’s tools and helping our clients stand tall as proud and successful emissaries of radio.”