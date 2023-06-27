NAB Show New York 2023 Registration Opens

Registration is now open for NAB Show New York, scheduled to take place from October 24-26 at the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen. Exhibits will run the 25th and 26th. Co-located with the AES New York 2023 Convention, NAB Show New York provides a platform for content economy professionals in the broadcast, media, and entertainment industries to connect, explore new technologies, and enhance their creative capabilities.

The event features exhibits, conferences, and networking events that allow professionals to refine their skills, learn new strategies, and connect with industry experts in the audio, photo, and video domains. NAB Show New York will also host the 2023 Marconi Awards, recognizing the highest level of excellence in radio. Nominations were made in May, with finalists announced in July.

“NAB Show New York offers a unique touchpoint for the industry, particularly for those who live and work in New York City and the surrounding region,” said NAB EVP and Managing Director of Global Connections and Events. “It is a perfect opportunity for content professionals to go deep with technology partners and peers to problem solve and reconnect, reevaluate, and rediscover the transformative power of new technologies and existing tools. The pace of change in the industry requires an elevated and more frequent level of engagement, knowledge sharing, and relationship building.”