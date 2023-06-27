Celebrity Cook and Chat In New Shondaland Podcast

Shondaland Audio and iHeartPodcasts have teamed up to launch a new podcast called The Flaky Biscuit. Hosted by Bryan Ford, an award-winning bread baker and author, each episode of the podcast features Bryan cooking or baking his guests’ most memorable and nostalgic meals.

The aim is to evoke the “Proust Effect,” where memories are triggered by sensory experiences like taste and smell. The conversations with guests, including Jenna Fischer, Adam Shapiro, and Priya Krishna, delve into their personal journeys, successes, struggles, and how they’ve overcome challenges.

The Flaky Biscuit will release new episodes weekly, accompanied by interview and recipe videos on Shondaland’s YouTube channel. The written recipes will be available on Shondaland.com, and additional content will be shared on Shondaland’s social media platforms.