Seacrest Solves The Puzzle For Sajak’s Replacement

Ryan Seacrest has been announced as the new host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat Sajak’s upcoming retirement. Sajak, who has been hosting the iconic game show since 1981, recently announced that the upcoming 41st season would be his last.

Seacrest signed a multiyear deal with Sony Pictures Television to host the show starting from Season 42. He will continue all of his duties with iHeartMedia and American Idol.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” added Seacrest.