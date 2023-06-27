Broadcasters Foundation Ready ‘Fore’ Fundraiser

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that its 2023 Celebrity Golf Tournament, the organization’s second-largest annual fundraiser, will take place on September 11 at the Greenwich Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Frank Comerford, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Local Sales at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, will serve as this year’s Chair. Comerford, with over 40 years of experience in the television industry, oversees commercial efforts for various NBC and Telemundo television stations and networks.

The Broadcasters Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to broadcasters who have faced catastrophic events, debilitating diseases, or unforeseen tragedies. Donations can be made through personal contributions, corporate initiatives, or bequests. For more information, visit the Broadcasters Foundation’s website or contact them via phone or email.

“The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to providing aid to our colleagues in broadcasting who are in dire need,” said Comerford. “For me, chairing the Celebrity Golf Tournament is an opportunity to give back.”

“We’re grateful that Frank is donating his time and leadership to this year’s Celebrity Golf Tournament,” stated Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy. “The Celebrity Golf Tournament brings in a significant amount of the much-needed dollars we need to continue to help our colleagues who have fallen on tragic circumstances and need our help.”