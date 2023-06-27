AdLarge Labs Opens Podcast Accelerator For Creators

AdLarge has introduced AdLarge Labs, a digital accelerator program aimed at assisting podcast creators in marketing and monetization. The primary focus is on increasing revenue opportunities for creators and enhancing their engagement with audiences, advertisers, and brands.

AdLarge Labs collaborates closely with podcast creators, developing customized strategies and content, and partnering with platforms such as FlightPath, PodRoll, Barometer, and YouTube. The program is open to all creators, regardless of whether they have an ad sales agreement with AdLarge, and interested parties can reach out to [email protected] for more information or to join the waitlist.

AdLarge Head of Podcast Growth & Strategy Matt Turck said, “The Labs team supports creators and networks to bring their podcasts to new audiences by expanding into new platforms, including long and short form video. The video marketplace, for many podcast creators, is an untapped revenue stream. This initiative not only builds out influencer brand capabilities but also creates layered advertiser opportunities.”

“AdLarge is a fantastic example of a team dedicated to expertise in every aspect of the podcast space,” added Bryan Barletta, Sounds Profitable Founder. “From customer service, to innovation, and especially operational excellence. This initiative is yet another example of that, bolstering their already exceptional offerings to creators, with a strong focus on increasing industry audience and revenue.”