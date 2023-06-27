Paramount Makes ‘Mission: Impossible’ Fan Podcast Official

The Mission: Impossible superfan podcast Light the Fuse will join the Paramount Audio library and become the official companion podcast for the movie franchise. The podcast will join the Audio slate on July 11, just before the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters on July 12.

Hosts Charles Hood and Drew Taylor bring their backgrounds in filmmaking and reporting to Light the Fuse. The first episode of the relaunched series will feature interviews with Mission: Impossible star and producer Tom Cruise, as well as writer/director/producer Christopher McQuarrie. Future episodes will include discussions with other cast members and filmmakers from the upcoming film.

New episodes will be released every Tuesday on major podcast platforms.