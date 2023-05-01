NAB Opens Marconi Award Nomination Period

The National Association of Broadcasters has opened the nomination window for the 2023 Marconi Radio Awards through the end of May. The winners of the 2023 Marconi Radio Awards will be announced during a special dinner program on October 25, at the Javits Center during the NAB Show New York.

The Marconi Radio Award finalists will be selected by an independent task force of broadcasters and will be announced in July. Nominations must be submitted through the NAB member portal, and the complete list of entry rules and qualifications can be found on the NAB website.

Radio stations and on-air personalities have the opportunity to nominate themselves in various categories, including Radio Station of the Year by Market Size, Radio Station of the Year by Format, College Radio Station of the Year, Personality of the Year by Market Size, Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year, Legendary Station Manager, Legendary Station, and Best Radio Podcast.

For any questions or inquiries about the Marconi Radio Awards, the nomination process, or station eligibility, Tobi Hall can be contacted at [email protected].