One Last Hurrah For K-Hits Before Flip

After the sale of Results Radio’s 101.5 K-Hits (KCCL) in Sacramento to Lazer Broadcasting, the Classic Hits station has a fond farewell planned. Friday, April 7 will feature a K-Hits Celebration with current and former staff. The station site says, “We’ll bring our best stories and re-live the fun so please join us for this unforgettable tribute to you, our K-HITS fans.”

KCCL sold for $1.91 million in February. Lazer is expected to add KCCL to its network of Sacramento area signals carrying its flagship Regional Mexican format. Lazer is currently heard on 94.3 KGRB Jackson in the southeast corner of the market and 103.3 KBAA Grass Valley in the northeastern corner of the market.