Lazer Adds Another FM

Results Radio is selling KCCL-FM in Woodland, California to Lazer Broadcasting Company. The sale price was not announced. Kalil & Company was the exclusive broker for the deal.

Results Radio, a California-based company headed by Jack Fritz, also owns stations in Redding, Chico, and Yuba City, California.

Lazer, also based in California, is run by Alfredo Plascencia, and owns stations in 18 markets in California and one in Nevada.

Of the purchase of KCCL, Alfredo says “the goal is to continue to expand our coverage area to better serve the community of Sacramento.”

KCCL(FM) operates at 101.5 MHz, with 5.7 kW at 328’ HAAT.