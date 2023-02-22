AWM Foundation Announces 2023 Board

The Alliance for Women in Media and its Foundation announced the 2023 National Board of Directors and Officers, including several from the radio industry. Here’s the 2023 roster…

“The role of the AWM and Foundation boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in all facets of media.” stated Becky Brooks, president, AWM/F. “With our mission to advance all women in media, it is as vital as ever to have insightful, diverse leadership. This year’s directors are dedicated to investing their time and resources to guide us and foster growth for AWM and each of our programs.”

OFFICER ROLES

Annie Howell, Chair, Chief Communications Officer, Hallmark Media

Katina Arnold, Incoming/Vice Chair, Vice President, Communications, ESPN

Heather Cohen, Immediate Past Chair, Executive Vice President, The Weiss Agency

Brenda Hetrick, Treasurer, President, Matrix Solutions

Monica Bloom, Treasurer-Elect, VP of Marketing for First Look Media

NEW DIRECTORS SERVING ON THE BOARD

The following leaders will begin serving on the AWM Board of Directors for a two-year term:

Cori Abraham, SVP, Entertainment Unscripted Development, Crime and Documentary Development, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming

Jayne Bussman-Wise, Creator Acquisition & Growth, Amazon AMP

Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, CEO, American Urban Radio Network

SECOND-TERM DIRECTORS SERVING ON THE BOARD

The following leaders will serve a second term on the AWM Board of Directors:

Kenetta Bailey, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Clear Channel Outdoor

Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30

INCUMBENT DIRECTORS REMAINING ON THE BOARD

The following leaders will continue serving on the AWM Board of Directors:

Catherine Badalamente, President & CEO, Graham Media Group

Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming, iHeartMedia

Marie Tedesco, Chief Financial Officer, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.

AMM FOUNDATION BOARD

The following leaders will continue serving on the AWM Foundation Board of Directors:

Tim Clarke, Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content, Audacy

Vicki Lins, President and CEO, CTAM

Mike McVay, President, McVay Media

Deborah Parenti, Publisher, Radio Ink, RBR, and TVBR

Josie Thomas, Former Executive VP, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, CBS (Retired)

Christine Travaglini, President, Katz Radio Group