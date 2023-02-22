Milestone For Today’s Homeowner

“Tips for Today’s Homeowner” radio vignettes have surpassed the 500 station mark, and now air on 506 radio stations nationwide. Hosted by Danny Lipford the vignettes have grown rapidly since 2022 with the addition of 56 new stations.

The 90-second vignettes feature seasonal tips for the home and clever advice in a short, easy-to-use format. The tips air on both music and talk format stations. Lipford and his team at Homeowner Media, have strategically expanded the vignettes’ footprint over the last six months, which has resulted in more iHeartMedia, Cumulus Media, Townsquare Media and Alpha Media USA stations joining.

More information on the program can be found Here.