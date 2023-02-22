Philly Honors For John DeBella

Legendary WMGK-FM Morning Personality John DeBella has been named among the 2023 Walk of Fame inductees. The Walk of Fame is the work of The Philadelphia Music Alliance, a community-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Philadelphia’s rich musical legacy.

This series of over 100 bronze commemorative plaques honors Philadelphia area musicians and music professionals who have made a significant contribution to the world of music. The PMA will reveal the honorees’ bronze commemorative plaques on April 20, 2023, during a day-long celebration on Broad Street, which concludes with the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s Gala Celebration.

Beasley Philadelphia Market Manager Joe Bell said, “Whether introducing Philly to new artists, supporting budding stars, orchestrating in-studio performances or interviewing nearly every rock star there is… John has done so in a most unique and entertaining style.”

John DeBella’s name has been synonymous with Philadelphia radio entertainment for over 47 years. He is one of the originators of The Morning Zoo format.

“This is the greatest honor of my career,” said DeBella. “I couldn’t be happier!”